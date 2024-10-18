Andra Day Debuts New Single 'Bricks' in Support of EXHIBITING FORGIVENESS Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy winner, Golden Globe winner, and Oscar-nominated artist Andra Day returns with her striking new single “Bricks,” in tandem with her lead role in the critically acclaimed drama Exhibiting Forgiveness, released by Roadside Attractions and now playing in theaters nationwide.

Seamlessly bridging her talents in both music and film, “Bricks” showcases Andra’s unparalleled ability to channel raw emotion through song while deepening the narrative of her on-screen character. Originally previewed in the movie’s official trailer, the track now accompanies the film’s end credits, leaving audiences with a lingering sense of hope and redemption. Co-written by Andra and renowned composer Jherek Bischoff, the song’s delicate piano chords are woven with the tender strains of violin and cello, creating an evocative backdrop for Andra’s powerful, soul-stirring vocals.

The film and single has already made waves among critics, further cementing Andra’s stature as a multi-hyphenate force whose artistic expression transcends boundaries. Following the Los Angeles premiere, The Hollywood Reporter highlighted her “versatile portrayal of a more protective, yet deeply complex motherly role” in Exhibiting Forgiveness, which taps into the same emotional depth reflected in “Bricks.”

Directed by visionary filmmaker Titus Kaphar, Exhibiting Forgiveness tells the poignant story of a family’s journey through grief, healing, and transformation. The film features an ensemble cast including André Holland, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and John Earl Jelks, alongside Andra Day in a role that adds a new dimension to her already impressive artistic repertoire.

2024 has proven to be a banner year for Andra Day. In addition to her leading role in Exhibiting Forgiveness, she starred in Lee Daniels’ Netflix thriller The Deliverance, where she earned praise for her gripping portrayal and soulful rendition of the hymn “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow.” Andra delivered an unforgettable live performance during Amazon Music’s City Sessions as part of Black Music Month’s “Forever The Influence” series, now available exclusively on Amazon Music. Filmed in the heart of Los Angeles, Andra performed an intimate, soul-baring four-song set including fan favorites from her critically acclaimed album CASSANDRA (cherith). Her set was celebrated as “a masterful showcase of vocal prowess and musicality” by Variety.

Andra’s sophomore album CASSANDRA (cherith), released earlier this year, received widespread acclaim for its seamless fusion of hip-hop, R&B, and jazz elements, pushing the boundaries of modern R&B. Listen to CASSANDRA (cherith) HERE.

Whether on screen or through her music, Andra Day’s ability to bring complex characters and narratives to life remains unmatched. With “Bricks” now setting the tone for Exhibiting Forgiveness, audiences can experience her brilliance as both a storyteller and a musician, all in one extraordinary project.

ABOUT Andra Day:

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day has been bearing her heart on the world’s stage for years. She was initially best known for her 2016 GRAMMY®- nominated behemoth, “Rise Up,” which amassed over 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification. And she’s performed alongside everyone from Stevie Wonder and the Obamas to Nick Jonas and Alicia Keys. In 2021, her feature-acting debut in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday (in which she starred as Holiday herself), earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Visual Media and a BET Award for Best Actress. Since the film, she hasn’t slowed down, making appearances at The Golden Globes, The View, The Tonight Show, and The Daily Show, among others. What’s more, Andra continues to support causes close to her heart, and has worked with GiveDirectly, Public Counsel, and the Biden/Harris administration to name a few. Her album, CASSANDRA (cherith) is a soulful and timeless body of work that captures the artist’s essence and inimitable vocals.

