Ana Gasteyer, Miley Cyrus & More Join New Dolly Parton Musical Film DOLLY PARTON'S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS

In gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated television events of the holiday season, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus have all been cast as guest stars in NBC's "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas."

In addition to the legendary Dolly Parton in the lead role, the film will star Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique "mountain magic" she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.

David Rambo will write and executive produce with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce. Hudson Hickman will executive produce and Billy Levin will serve as producer.

Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Signed to BBR Music Group's Stoney Creek Records, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career being nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, his first ever GRAMMY nomination. Allen launched his career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane (which The New York Times dubbed as one of 2018's strongest) - the first being his RIAA 2x Platinum debut single "Best Shot," which claimed the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, and second being Platinum-certified "Make Me Want To."

He has amassed more than 1 billion on-demand streams, graced the cover of Billboard, and performed on The Kennedy Center Honors, Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, TODAY, American Idol, Tamron Hall Show, Nick Cannon, The Steve Harvey Show, ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE and more. Allen's third studio album, Tulip Drive - named for the street his grandmother grew up on - was released June 24, 2022. Starting this October and through Spring 2023, he will join Carrie Underwood's The Denim & Rhinestones Tour as special guest on all 43 U.S. arena dates.

Throughout his nearly three-decade career of Billboard chart success that put him in the same company as Carlos Santana and Louis Armstrong, Billy Ray Cyrus has achieved global success as a singer, songwriter, actor, producer and philanthropist. The critically and commercially acclaimed superstar has established himself as a household name across multiple areas of the entertainment landscape, including music, television, theater and more.

Most recently, he celebrated the highest RIAA® 14x Diamond-certified song in recorded music history with Lil Nas X on the worldwide smash, "Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)." He also enjoyed a successful career as an actor in the series Doc and Still The King, as well as the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana with his daughter Miley.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential artists in pop culture with 175 million Instagram followers, six #1 albums and five sold-out world tours throughout her career. Cyrus has collaborated with a wide range of global brands including but not limited to Gucci, T-Mobile, Magnum Ice Cream and CashApp amongst many others. In addition to her success in music, performing and touring around the world, and over a decade of experience in television, Cyrus founded the non-profit organization The Happy Hippie Foundation to rally young people to fight injustice while providing direct support to thousands of homeless and LGBTQ youth across the country.

Cyrus currently has a partnership with NBC's Peacock, with her first effort being her Pride Special, which she then followed up with her New Year's Eve Special with Pete Davidson, and at the NBC Upfronts in 2022, Cyrus announced she would work with Lorne Michaels on a second New Year's Eve Special.

Jimmy Fallon is the host of NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the host and executive producer of the music and comedy variety show "That's My Jam," which was recently renewed for a second season, and he's also executive producer and star of the #1 new show of the summer, "Password." The four-time Emmy Award winner started his television career on "Saturday Night Live" as a cast member from 1998-2004 before hosting "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" on NBC from 2009-14 where he then took over the iconic "Tonight Show" desk.

Along with his television acclaim, Fallon is the author of multiple #1 New York Times bestselling children's books: "Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada," "Everything Is Mama," "This Is Baby," "5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas," and, most recently, "Nana Loves You More." Fallon's sixth children's book, "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure," which was co-written with Jennifer Lopez, will be released in fall 2022. Founded in 2019, Fallon's production company, Electric Hot Dog, creates imaginative, inclusive and uplifting content focused on family, comedy, music, technology and hot dogs.

Perhaps best known for her iconic work as a regular on "Saturday Night Live," Ana Gasteyer can currently be seen as the lead of Justin Spitzer's critically acclaimed NBC series "American Auto." Gasteyer's other television credits include "People of Earth," "The Goldbergs," "Great News," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Suburgatory" and "Girls." She also starred in the television musicals "Grease Live!" and "A Christmas Story Live!" and recently stunned judges as Tree on "The Masked Singer."

On the big screen, Gasteyer can be seen in as "Mean Girls," "What Women Want," "The Women," "Wine Country" and "Happiest Season." In addition to many celebrated on-stage performances, Gasteyer has wowed Broadway audiences with performances in "Rocky Horror," "The Royal Family," "Three Penny Opera" and "Wicked."

With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist as he continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their GERSHWIN PRIZE for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of The New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, and AARP The Magazine. These creative endeavors as well as new songs and performances that add to his classic catalog, find Willie Nelson rolling at an artistic peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.

Sophisticated, hard-working, and an undeniable talent, Angel Parker has brought to life some of the most dynamic characters on-screen today. At only 16 years old, Parker was accepted into the American Academy of Dramatic Arts where she immersed herself in performing and went on to study Shakespeare at the British American Drama Academy, work with the Independent Shakespeare Company, Will & Company, and perform with The Blank Theatre's Young Playwrights Festival for more than 10 years.

Her first acting gig was on Joss Whedon's "Angel," and she has since appeared on some of the most buzzed about series, including Netflix's upcoming new series "Untitled Noah Centineo Spy Project," Marvel's "Runaways," "Grand Crew," "The Dropout," "The People v. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story," "The Good Doctor," "Animal Kingdom," "NCIS: LA," "911: Lone Star," "The Strain," "Trial & Error," "Castle," "Criminal Minds," "ER," "Lab Rats," and currently recurs on "The Rookie." Angel resides in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time with 25 RIAA-certified awards and 26 #1 songs on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. She has garnered eleven GRAMMY AWARDS and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, was inducted as a member of the coveted COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame in 1999, and received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square."

In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." To date, Parton has donated over 184 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library, and her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation.

Tom Everett Scott is a Massachusetts-born actor who graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in drama before heading to New York to start his career. Scott first came to Hollywood's attention as the soulful drummer in Tom Hanks' directorial debut, "That Thing You Do," and would go on to star in a diverse slate of features, including "Because I Said So," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" and "La La Land."

Scott's television credits include "Law & Order," "Will & Grace," "ER," "How to Get Away With Murder" and "The Summer I Turned Pretty." His Broadway debut was in the Tony Award-nominated show "The Little Dog That Laughed" and he has since starred in a revival of "Dead End," "Turnaround" and Off-Broadway productions of "The Country Club" and "Touch."

Since his meteoric rise to the top of the charts with the breakout hit "Chain Breaker," Zach Williams has continued to turn out record-smashing, award-winning songs including the duet with Dolly "There Was Jesus" that speak directly to the human experience, including his latest studio album, "A Hundred Highways." From start to finish, "A Hundred Highways" is Williams' faith on full display, each track built on the cornerstone of his unchanging love for Jesus. Grounded in God-fearing faith and musical excellence while also wildly entertaining, "A Hundred Highways" has every potential to grow Williams' fanbase ten-fold, even though that's not his focus.