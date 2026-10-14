Amy Grant Discusses Health Issues Behind New Album on TODAY
The singer says she is now feeling fully recovered and ready to perform.
Amy Grant appeared on TODAY to discuss how a recent health journey shaped the songs on her new album, 'The Me That Remains,' her first collection of original music in more than a decade. Asked how she is doing now, Grant told TODAY, "I'm good," adding, "I'm firing on all pistons."
Grant is a six-time Grammy winner and a 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree whose career spans more than 40 years, from her roots in gospel music to a run as a pop recording artist. Her album sales have topped 30 million copies with more than 1 billion global streams, and she has earned 26 GMA Dove Awards along with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Music City Walk of Fame.
'The Me That Remains' marks Grant's return to releasing original material after a more than decade-long gap, and she has taken the album on the road with a supporting tour. Stops have included the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California, and Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in New York, with additional dates added at venues such as Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
During the TODAY appearance, Grant focused on the connection between her health scare and the writing of the new songs, describing her current state as fully recovered rather than dwelling on the details of the illness itself.
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