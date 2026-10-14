Amy Grant Discusses Health Issues Behind New Album on TODAY

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Amy Grant appeared on TODAY to discuss how a recent health journey shaped the songs on her new album, 'The Me That Remains,' her first collection of original music in more than a decade. Asked how she is doing now, Grant told TODAY, "I'm good," adding, "I'm firing on all pistons."

Grant is a six-time Grammy winner and a 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree whose career spans more than 40 years, from her roots in gospel music to a run as a pop recording artist. Her album sales have topped 30 million copies with more than 1 billion global streams, and she has earned 26 GMA Dove Awards along with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Music City Walk of Fame.

'The Me That Remains' marks Grant's return to releasing original material after a more than decade-long gap, and she has taken the album on the road with a supporting tour. Stops have included the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California, and Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in New York, with additional dates added at venues such as Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

During the TODAY appearance, Grant focused on the connection between her health scare and the writing of the new songs, describing her current state as fully recovered rather than dwelling on the details of the illness itself.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 16 Hrs 58 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me