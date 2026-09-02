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Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater

Family, friends and A-list influencers joined the gathering at Netflix's Los Angeles venue.

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Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater

Netflix's Tudum Theater hosted the premiere of Alix Earle's new series, Earle Meets World, with family, friends, A-listers and fellow influencers packing the house for the event.

Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater Image
ONLY ON NETFLIX FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 4

Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater Image

Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater Image

Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater Image

Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater Image

Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater Image

Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater Image

Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater Image

Photos: Alix Earle Celebrates ALIX EARLE IS LIVE Premiere at Netflix's Tudum Theater Image

The premiere featured interactive content moments, a teal carpet, and custom integrations and gifting stations from brands including Dunkin' Donuts, DoorDash and Pantene, celebrating the launch of the new series.

Earle Meets World premieres exclusively on Netflix on Friday, September 4.

Earle Meets World

Synopsis: Gen-Z's ultimate It Girl, Alix Earle, is making the next big jump in her career. Can she balance her burgeoning business empire with being that unfiltered, twenty-something, hot mess that America fell in love with? Now she's taking her candid chaos from your FYP to TV… and nothing is off limits.

Series Launch Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

Executive Producers: Ben Winston, Paul Loban, Charlie Van Vleet, Trish Gold and Ally Gasparian for Fulwell Entertainment, and David Grutman's DGN Studios with Evan Rosenfeld

Production Company: Fulwell Entertainment

Format: 8 Episodes, 45 min

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