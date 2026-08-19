EARLE MEETS WORLD Trailer to Debut Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

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Netflix has released the official trailer for EARLE MEETS WORLD, a new series following social media personality Alix Earle, ahead of its premiere on September 4.

According to the series synopsis: 'Gen-Z's ultimate It Girl, Alix Earle, is making the next big jump in her career. Can she balance her burgeoning business empire with being that unfiltered, twenty-something, hot mess that America fell in love with? Now she's taking her candid chaos from your FYP to TV… and nothing is off limits.'

Series Details

Series Launch Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

Executive Producers: Ben Winston, Paul Loban and Charlie Van Vleet, Trish Gold and Ally Gasparian for Fulwell Entertainment, and David Grutman's DGN Studios with Evan Rosenfeld

Production Company: Fulwell Entertainment

Format: 8 Episodes, 45 min

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