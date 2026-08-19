EARLE MEETS WORLD Trailer to Debut Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere
The series follows Alix Earle as she brings her social media persona to television.
Netflix has released the official trailer for EARLE MEETS WORLD, a new series following social media personality Alix Earle, ahead of its premiere on September 4.
According to the series synopsis: 'Gen-Z's ultimate It Girl, Alix Earle, is making the next big jump in her career. Can she balance her burgeoning business empire with being that unfiltered, twenty-something, hot mess that America fell in love with? Now she's taking her candid chaos from your FYP to TV… and nothing is off limits.'
Series Details
Series Launch Date: Friday, September 4, 2026
Executive Producers: Ben Winston, Paul Loban and Charlie Van Vleet, Trish Gold and Ally Gasparian for Fulwell Entertainment, and David Grutman's DGN Studios with Evan Rosenfeld
Production Company: Fulwell Entertainment
Format: 8 Episodes, 45 min