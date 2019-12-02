Alison Hume Will Write the Script for MRS RAFFLES

Variety reports that British writer Alison Hume will write and serve as showrunner on "Mrs. Raffles," a historical drama about Stamford Raffles.

The series will tell THE UNTOLD STORY of extraordinary adventures in the early 1800s will immerse viewers in the exotic and diverse countries of Southeast Asia through a thrilling mix of character-driven fiction and factual historical events, according to production company 108 Media.

"'Mrs Raffles' is a fabulous adventure of two extraordinary British women - and the man they both married - a humble clerk who became the founder of modern-day Singapore and a leading (Slavery) abolitionist. Southeast Asia in the first half of the nineteenth century is a time and place untouched by television drama - providing a gorgeous backdrop to explore fresh, challenging and thought provoking, unusual and diverse stories," said Hume.

"Transporting the characters' from their London comfort zone into exotic vistas and involving them in the making of new lives in the pre-colonial trading ports of Southeast Asia, 'Mrs Raffles' is an inclusive show where the locals have the power and the immigrants are the British officers and their families," she said.

