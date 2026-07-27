Al Roker Explores the Puppet-Building Secrets of Jim Henson's Creature Shop

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Al Roker took TODAY viewers behind the scenes of Jim Henson's Creature Shop, the workshop that has built puppets for film, television, and the stage for decades. His visit came as THE SHOP opens its doors to the public for the first time through the new JIM HENSON'S CREATURE SHOP TOUR, giving fans a rare chance to see how the characters are designed and constructed.

During the segment, Roker got a firsthand look at the craftsmanship behind the puppets, from the mechanics that give them movement to the artistry involved in building them, and had a bit of fun exploring the space along the way.

The Creature Shop Tour marks a significant shift for a workshop long known for operating largely out of public view. By opening its doors, THE SHOP is offering audiences a direct look at the process that has shaped decades of puppet-driven productions across stage and screen.

Roker's tour follows an earlier visit in which he got hands-on with the puppets himself, trying his hand at operating one on camera. That appearance, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, further highlighted the craftsmanship behind the Creature Shop's work as it welcomes the public in for the first time.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...