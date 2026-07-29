Lynette Howell Taylor Re-Elected Academy President

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Lynette Howell Taylor has been re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, extending her tenure at the helm of the organization that oversees the annual Oscars.

Academy Board of Governors 2026-2027 Officers Elected

Oscar-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization's Board of Governors.

Also elected to 2026-2027 officer positions by the Board:

Lesley Barber (Music Branch), Vice President (chair, Membership Committee)

David Dinerstein (Marketing and Public Relations Branch), Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

Jennifer Fox (Producers Branch), Vice President (chair, Awards Committee)

Lou Diamond Phillips (Actors Branch), Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

Howard A. Rodman (Writers Branch), Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

Howell Taylor is beginning her second term as president. A sitting Academy president may run for re-election until they have served up to four consecutive one-year terms in the role, even if they would normally be required to take a two-year hiatus after serving two governor terms. Since Howell Taylor has served two governor terms, she will serve as an ex officio voting member of the board until the completion of her term as president.

Barber, Fox, Phillips and Rodman were re-elected as officers. It will be the first officer role for Dinerstein.

'We are so deeply grateful to Lynette, Lesley, David, Jennifer, Lou and Howard for their commitment to the Academy and to our global film community,' said Academy CEO Bill Kramer. 'As we move toward our 100th anniversary, I am excited to continue our vital work with the Board and these exceptional Board officers to support our members, the industry and the Academy's mission and programs.'

A member of the Academy's Producers Branch since 2014, Howell Taylor has produced more than 25 films in the last 20 years, including 'A Star Is Born,' which received eight Oscar nominations and earned her a Best Picture nomination. Her film credits include 'Roofman,' 'The Accountant 2,' 'The Accountant,' 'Captain Fantastic,' 'Big Eyes,' 'The Place beyond the Pines,' 'Blue Valentine' and 'Half Nelson.' She also produced the 92nd Oscars show with Stephanie Allain in 2020, for which she was nominated for an Emmy.

Generally, Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. If a governor is elected for a term of fewer than three years, that term will not apply against governor term limits. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

The Board of Governors sets the Academy's strategic vision, preserves the organization's financial health and assures the fulfillment of its mission.

About the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world's premier film organization and is home to a global membership of more than 11,000 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films. The Academy does this by recognizing and celebrating the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars, the Governors Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards. The Academy's affiliated charitable organization, the Academy Foundation, serves a public benefit through its robust educational, preservation and cultural activities. This includes the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the world's largest global film museum, the Academy Collection, the largest film-related collection in the world, and talent development programs for emerging artists. Year-round, the Academy creates opportunities for all communities to engage with the film world. Across all initiatives, the Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Academy



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Academy

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