Aaron Paul Reveals He Thought About Playing Kurt Cobain in a Nirvana Biopic

Aaron Paul recently chatted about NME.com about his career, "Westworld," "Breaking Bad" and his love for Nirvana.

The actor revealed that he would be interested in playing Kurt Cobain in a Nirvana biopic.

Paul was asked if there are any other idols he would be interested in playing, following his role as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Funny or Die's "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story".

"When I first moved to LA, I thought quite a bit about Kurt Cobain and what happened and I just love Nirvana," Paul said. "'Smells Like Teen Spirit' was one of the first records I bought with my own money, so I've thought that could be interesting [to play Cobain]."

On his career, Paul said he just wants to keep doing the things he loves.

"I'm madly in love. I have a beautiful baby girl. I have a job on a series I love and it's a beautiful thing. I started a mezcal company with one of my best friends. I'm in a very happy place."

Read the full interview on NME.com.

Paul is best known for portraying Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series BREAKING BAD (2008-2013), for which he won several awards, including the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (2014), Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries, or Television Film (2013), and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

He has also won the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor on Television three times (2009, 2011, 2013), more than any other actor in that category.

He starred as a villain in the 2009 remake of The Last House on the Left . In 2019, Paul reprised the role of Jesse Pinkman in the Netflix film El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie.





