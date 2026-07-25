Katara, Sokka, Toph & Zuko Reunite in AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER Clip
The animated series finds the original team reuniting to defend balance in a new adventure on Paramount+.
A new promotional clip from AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER on Paramount+ centers on the reassembly of the Gaang, the core group of allies who stood beside the Avatar in the original series. The footage shows Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko answering Aang's call when a new threat to peace emerges, framing the reunion as a direct continuation of the mission that defined their earlier battles together.
The clip positions the returning characters as willing participants rather than reluctant recruits, each stepping back into the fight without hesitation. The premise builds on the world the group fought to protect, with the balance they restored now under threat again, requiring the full team to reassemble for what the series frames as an epic new adventure.
AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER streams on Paramount+. The broader Avatar Legends universe is also expanding with AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS, a new animated series set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 9, with cast members including Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Román Zaragoza, Jessica Matten, and Dionne Quan, alongside co-creators Bryan Konietzko and others revealed at Comic-Con International in San Diego.