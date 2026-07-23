AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS to Premiere on Paramount+ After Comic-Con Teaser

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Paramount+ has set a premiere date for AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS, the animated series announced at Comic-Con International in San Diego, where a teaser for the show was also revealed.

The world of Avatar Legends took over Comic-Con International's iconic Hall H for the first time on July 23, 2026. AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS will premiere on Paramount+ globally on Friday, October 9.

The panel featured an exclusive conversation with AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER cast members Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Román Zaragoza, Jessica Matten, and Dionne Quan, alongside co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino and director Lauren Montgomery. Moderated by the original voice of Korra, Janet Varney, the cast and creators discussed the journey of bringing the 'Gaang' into adulthood, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and the creative process behind the film.

AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER will premiere globally on Paramount+ on Saturday, July 25 at 12:00AM PT / 3:00AM ET. The film was directed by Lauren Montgomery and co-directed by Steve Ahn and William Mata. Producers include Latifa Ouaou, Maryann Garger, Bryan Konietzko, and Michael Dante DiMartino. The screenplay was written by Tim Hedrick and Christopher Yost, with the story by Bryan Konietzko, Michael Dante DiMartino, Tim Hedrick, and Kenneth Lin.

AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS is an all-new, original series from creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Set in the world of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, the original 26-episode, 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse.

The upcoming series is comprised of Book 1 (13 half-hour episodes) and Book 2 (13 half-hour episodes) and stars Saheli Khan as 'Pavi', Aishu Devan as 'Nisha', Akshay Khanna as 'Karthik', Major Curda as 'Jae', Sakina Jaffrey as 'Agam', Darren Barnet as 'Daemin,' Dianne Doan as 'Zi', and Dee Bradley Baker as 'Geet' and 'Ruhi'.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for Avatar: Seven Havens. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer.

On the Hall H panel, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino also unveiled that AVATAR LEGENDS: THE FIGHTING GAME is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Fans also heard more about upcoming tour dates for THE LEGEND OF KORRA in concert and got a glimpse at the artwork for the AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER official soundtrack and 'Art of the Movie' book cover, plus the AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Book 3 Vinyl.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

Photo Credits: Todd Williamson/January Images for Paramount+



Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images for Paramount+

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