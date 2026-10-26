AUTOFICTION to Make World Premiere at Lone Star Film Festival

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The Lone Star Film Festival will host the world premiere of AUTOFICTION on Friday, November 6, as part of its 20th anniversary celebration. Written and directed by Nick Paul White, the film stars White, Jacob Schatz, and KarieAnn Randol. White and producer/editor Kathryn Himoff will attend the 5:45 p.m. screening at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, followed by a post-screening Q&A. AUTOFICTION screens in competition.

The premiere marks White's return to the festival. His short film The Eternal Wife, based on his mother's journey to rediscover love after loss, was an official selection of the 2021 Lone Star Film Festival. Five years later, he comes back with a feature that turns the camera on himself.

AUTOFICTION is a darkly comic self-portrait of a filmmaker attempting to rewrite his own past and discovering just how slippery walking the line between fact and fiction can be.

'It's semi-autobiographical, as the title suggests,' said White. 'It's a dark comedy about my personal attempt to rewrite and relive a past romance through filmmaking. Which, of course, goes horribly wrong.'

The project began as a short film about a chance encounter with an ex-girlfriend in Paris. As production neared, White began to question whether his script truly reflected his memory of that night. 'Details had been altered, settings changed. I even rewrote the ending to have it feel more hopeful,' he said. 'I wasn't just using my past as inspiration, I was re-writing it.' That impulse became the film, and White decided the only honest way to make it was to play the lead himself, using his real name and his real identity.

AUTOFICTION is a Texas-made film. After two days of shooting in Paris, principal photography took place over 14 days, split between a small studio in Taylor, Texas, and an even smaller apartment in Austin. The cast and crew were drawn largely from Austin's independent film community, and many of them will travel to Fort Worth for the premiere. A week of rehearsals let the cast experiment with improvisation, and director of photography Dani Bauer and camera operator Justin Montgomery shot with two handheld cameras to keep up with it.

'One of the most rewarding aspects of the Lone Star Film Festival is watching filmmakers grow and seeing them return to Fort Worth with new work,' said Chad Mathews, Executive Director of the Lone Star Film Festival. 'We're thrilled to welcome Nick Paul White back for the world premiere of AUTOFICTION, as it reflects the kind of bold, independent storytelling we're proud to champion.'

Event Details

Individual tickets for the world premiere of AUTOFICTION on Friday, November 6, at 5:45 p.m. at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth are available at lsff26.eventive.org/schedule/autofiction-6abc8140c08f027d74b2b454.

For festival schedules, tickets, and additional information, visit www.lonestarfilmfestival.com.

About the Lone Star Film Festival

The Lone Star Film Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, brings the world of cinema to Fort Worth each fall through the annual Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF). This seven-day celebration highlights the art of independent film and the creatives behind it while showcasing Fort Worth as a hub for film production in Texas. Learn more at LoneStarFilmFestival.com.

About the Fort Worth Film Commission

The Fort Worth Film Commission, a division of Visit Fort Worth, was established in 2015 to promote Fort Worth as an ideal place to produce film and television. Through location services, preproduction and postproduction, the Film Commission has worked with hundreds of projects, driven $1 billion in economic impact and created more than 50,000 jobs, raising awareness of Fort Worth as a city for creative industries and a tourist destination. For more information, visit FilmFortWorth.com.

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