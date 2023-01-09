ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Announces 2023 Production Tour

Part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt, PBS's most-watched ongoing series ANTIQUES ROADSHOW heads out again in summer 2023 to search for America's hidden treasures. The pop-culture phenomenon will film episodes for Season 28 with stops in five cities including a series-first visit to the state of Alaska!

"Taking ANTIQUES ROADSHOW across the country, meeting our event guests and learning about their items each year brings the magic to our episodes," said executive producer Marsha Bemko. "It's long been a dream to take the show to Alaska, not only to discover treasures from the area but also to bring the splendor of the natural surroundings and important Alaska Native cultures to ROADSHOW viewers!"

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2023 Production Tour Dates and Cities

Tuesday, May 2 - Baton Rouge, LA

Tuesday, May 16 - Raleigh, NC

Tuesday, June 6 - Akron, OH

Tuesday, June 13 - Sturbridge, MA

Tuesday, July 11 - Anchorage, AK

Historic venues where each event will be held will be REVEALED closer to the event dates.

At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles by experts from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

From each of the 2023 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 20-time Emmy® Award nominated production's 28th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2024.

With a focus on health and safety, all production events for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's 28th season will continue to follow ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's COVID-19 policies. Importantly, most appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.

Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2023 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Sweepstakes opens Monday, January 9. To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2023 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go here. DEADLINE for entries is Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:59pm PT.

For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.

Also, on social media, a small number of free tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted beginning January 9, with an entry DEADLINE of Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:59pm PT. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2023 Tour Complete Rules page.

For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, you must be 18 or age of majority. For the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW sweepstakes you must be a resident of US or Canada (excluding Quebec). All Social Media Sweepstakes entrants must be US residents only. Void where prohibited.