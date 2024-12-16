ANORA Available for Digital Purchase Beginning Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning film studio NEON has announced that Anora, the Palme d'Or-winning film from acclaimed writer and director Sean Baker, will be available for digital purchase starting tomorrow, December 17th. This launch comes on the heels of Anora’s record-breaking theatrical success, earning the highest opening weekend per-screen average of 2024, and the second highest PSA post-pandemic behind only Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.



Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner ANORA is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey Madison (ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD) captivates as Ani, a young sex worker from Brooklyn whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets and impulsively marries Vanya, the impetuous son of a Russian billionaire. However, when Vanya's parents catch wind of the union, they send their henchmen to annul the marriage, setting off a WILD chase through the streets of New York.



Following its sensational debut at Cannes, and subsequent theatrical release, Anora has garnered multiple nominations across various voting bodies, including: four at the Gotham Awards, six from the Film Independent Spirit Awards, seven from Critics Choice Awards, and five Golden Globe nominations including for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. The film was awarded Best Picture of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, Best Screenplay by the New York Film Critics Association and Best Actress for Mikey Madison by the National Board of Review. The film currently sits as Verified Hot and Certified Fresh with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

