AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Two-Night Finale Set for Sept. 22–23

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AMERICA'S GOT TALENT culminates in a two-night finale event beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22 at its new special time of 9–11 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the two-hour results finale show on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The event will feature performances from the season's Top 10 finalists, alongside a lineup of celebrity guests and performers as America's breakout Season 21 star is crowned.

Guest Judge

Global entertainment star, YouTuber, musician and professional boxer KSI joins the judges' panel as a special guest judge for the two-night AMERICA'S GOT TALENT finale.

Special Guests & Performers Include

Linkin Park – Fresh off a record-breaking two-year global stadium tour, they hit the AGT stage to perform their No. 1 smash, 'The Emptiness Machine,' ahead of the September 30 theatrical premiere of the band's documentary film, UNSHATTER, and this Friday's release of the UNSHATTER live album.

Trisha Paytas – The pop culture powerhouse with more than 20 million followers across platforms will put her personality and determination to the test as she attempts to hone her skills across the wide-ranging talents represented by this season's Top 10 finalists.

Josh Groban – Five-time GRAMMY and two-time Tony Award nominee, recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, takes the AGT stage to perform 'Skyfall' off of his recently released album Cinematic.

Lele Pons – Global digital creator, actress and singer. As a trailblazing social-media force, Pons reaches more than 100 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Taylen Biggs – 13-year-old media personality, actress and fashion correspondent known for her standout style and genuine connection with talent. Taylen has covered some of the biggest nights in fashion, music, sports and entertainment, bringing curiosity, personality and a fresh point of view to every conversation.

REI AMI – The GRAMMY-nominated pop star, who voices Zoey and performs as part of HUNTR/X in Netflix's blockbuster KPop Demon Hunters, takes the AGT stage fresh off the Oscar-winning, Billboard Hot 100-topping global hit 'Golden.' The breakout artist recently released her new single, '2LOUD,' via Republic Records to rave reviews.

Jessica Sanchez – The reigning AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Season 20 champion returns to the stage to perform one of her new original songs, bringing her powerhouse vocals to the finale celebration.

Mat Franco – For more than 11 years, Franco has headlined his acclaimed Las Vegas residency, 'Magic Reinvented Nightly,' at The LINQ Hotel + Casino. He made history as the first magician ever to win AMERICA'S GOT TALENT and is currently filming his first Netflix special, bringing his signature style of magic to audiences around the globe.

Steve Aoki – Two-time GRAMMY-nominated Steve Aoki is currently celebrating 30 years of his iconic independent record label, Dim Mak, with his Dim Mak 30th Anniversary Tour. The tour continues throughout 2026. Fans can visit SteveAoki.com for tour dates and more information.

Chloe Flower – Trailblazing pianist, composer and producer known for her signature 'Popsical' fusion of classical and pop music and collaborations with artists including Cardi B, Celine Dion, Nas and Babyface, will perform her new release 'Winter'.

Bruce Buffer – The legendary UFC Octagon announcer will kick off Tuesday evening with one of his famous high-energy introductions.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers.

For more information, visit the official show site at www.nbc.com/agt.

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