AGT: UNITREE Robots Advance to Finals After Golden Buzzer
Cesar Dias, magic duo YOUNG & STRANGE and singer Travis Garland also earned spots in the semifinals.
Robots developed by UNITREE advanced to the finals of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT following the show's first-ever three-hour live broadcast, after the act earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Sofía Vergara.
America's vote also sent comedic singer Cesar Dias, magic duo YOUNG & STRANGE and singer Travis Garland through to the semifinals.
Acts Advancing to the Semifinals
YOUNG & STRANGE — Magic Duo
Cesar Dias — Singer / Comedy
Travis Garland — Singer
Act Advancing to the Finals
UNITREE — Robots
Other Acts Featured in the Broadcast
Lara D — Singer
Rubén Roldán — Parkour
Cameron Logsdon — Impressionist
Bird and Byron — Music Act
Tyrone & Margo — Variety-Extreme
Akira — Variety
Jesse Joe — Singer
The semifinals are next, with twelve acts taking the stage hoping to win America's vote and secure a spot in the finals next week, 9/16.
Semifinalists
Acro Canine Crew — Animal Act
Cesar Dias — Singer / Comedy
Come Here — Dance
Daniel Alvarez — Stand Up Comic
Geno Ploeger — Magician
Kameron Marshall — Magician
Luke Taleno — Rapper
Olivia Befus — Animal Act
Royal Lasers — Laser Dance
Travis Garland — Singer
Veronika Goroshkova — Aerial Pole
Young & Strange — Magic Duo
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