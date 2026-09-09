AGT: UNITREE Robots Advance to Finals After Golden Buzzer

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Robots developed by UNITREE advanced to the finals of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT following the show's first-ever three-hour live broadcast, after the act earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Sofía Vergara.

America's vote also sent comedic singer Cesar Dias, magic duo YOUNG & STRANGE and singer Travis Garland through to the semifinals.

Acts Advancing to the Semifinals

YOUNG & STRANGE — Magic Duo

Cesar Dias — Singer / Comedy

Travis Garland — Singer

Act Advancing to the Finals

UNITREE — Robots

Other Acts Featured in the Broadcast

Lara D — Singer

Rubén Roldán — Parkour

Cameron Logsdon — Impressionist

Bird and Byron — Music Act

Tyrone & Margo — Variety-Extreme

Akira — Variety

Jesse Joe — Singer

The semifinals are next, with twelve acts taking the stage hoping to win America's vote and secure a spot in the finals next week, 9/16.

Semifinalists

Acro Canine Crew — Animal Act

Cesar Dias — Singer / Comedy

Come Here — Dance

Daniel Alvarez — Stand Up Comic

Geno Ploeger — Magician

Kameron Marshall — Magician

Luke Taleno — Rapper

Olivia Befus — Animal Act

Royal Lasers — Laser Dance

Travis Garland — Singer

Veronika Goroshkova — Aerial Pole

Young & Strange — Magic Duo

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