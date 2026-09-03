AGT Golden Buzzer Sends Lai Noelle to Finals; 3 Acts Advance to Semis
Heidi Klum returns to the judges' desk as a new round of quarterfinalists prepares to compete.
By: Rachel Stone
Lai Noelle earned a spot in the finals of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT after receiving Kenan Thompson's Golden Buzzer during the show's Quarterfinals Night 3. Acro Canine Crew, Daniel Alvarez and Kameron Marshall were selected by America to advance to the semifinals.
Golden Buzzer - Advancing to the Finals
Advancing to the Semifinals
Daniel Alvarez – Stand Up Comic
Viewers can tune in next week for a special three-hour AGT broadcast, with a new group of quarterfinalists performing in the first two hours, followed by a one-hour results show. Returning to the judge's desk is former judge and fan favorite, Heidi Klum.
The following acts are scheduled to take the stage on 9/8 to earn a spot in the semifinals.
Quarterfinal 4 airing 9/8
Young & Strange
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