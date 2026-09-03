AGT Golden Buzzer Sends Lai Noelle to Finals; 3 Acts Advance to Semis

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Lai Noelle earned a spot in the finals of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT after receiving Kenan Thompson's Golden Buzzer during the show's Quarterfinals Night 3. Acro Canine Crew, Daniel Alvarez and Kameron Marshall were selected by America to advance to the semifinals.

Golden Buzzer - Advancing to the Finals

Lai Noelle – Singer

Advancing to the Semifinals

Acro Canine Crew – Dog Act

Daniel Alvarez – Stand Up Comic

Kameron Marshall – Magician

Viewers can tune in next week for a special three-hour AGT broadcast, with a new group of quarterfinalists performing in the first two hours, followed by a one-hour results show. Returning to the judge's desk is former judge and fan favorite, Heidi Klum.

The following acts are scheduled to take the stage on 9/8 to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Quarterfinal 4 airing 9/8

Akira

Bird & Byron

Cameron Logsdon

Cesar Dias

Jesse Joe

Lara D

Rubén Roldán

Travis Garland

Unitree

Young & Strange

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