AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Quarterfinals to Lead NBC's Primetime Lineup

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NBC has released its primetime schedule for the period of Tuesday, August 25, 2026 through Monday, September 14, 2026, featuring continued live quarterfinal rounds of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, new episodes of PASSWORD hosted by Jimmy Fallon, a Dolly Parton special from NBC News, Big Ten football, and the 78th Emmy Awards.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT continues its live rounds with the second week of Quarterfinals airing Tuesday, August 25 at 8:00 PM. Eleven acts take the stage and the Live Show Golden Buzzer sends one act directly to the Finals, with America voting for its three favorite acts to advance using TikTok, the 'AGT' app, and NBC.com. The Quarterfinals 2 Results episode airs Wednesday, August 26 at 8:00 PM, revealing which three acts move on to the Semi-finals in addition to the act sent through by the Golden Buzzer.

The competition continues with Quarterfinals 3 airing Tuesday, September 1 at 8:00 PM, followed by the Quarterfinals 3 Results episode on Wednesday, September 2 at 8:00 PM. The final week of Live Quarterfinals, Quarterfinals 4, airs Tuesday, September 8 at 8:00 PM, with the Quarterfinals 4 Results episode following that same night at 10:00 PM, revealing the final three acts to fill the last remaining spots in the Semi-finals.

PASSWORD airs Tuesday, August 25 at 10:00 PM, with Jimmy Fallon and celebrity guest Karamo Brown pairing up with contestants and facing off over two games. Hosted by Keke Palmer, players must guess secret passwords using one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000. Additional PASSWORD episodes include Connie Britton joining Fallon for a rock 'n' roll-themed round airing Sunday, August 30 at 10:00 PM, and two episodes on Tuesday, September 1 featuring Savannah Guthrie, airing at 10:00 PM and 10:30 PM.

NBC News will air 'Dolly: An NBC News Special' on Wednesday, August 26 at 9:00 PM.

Big Ten football coverage includes San Jose State at USC on Saturday, August 29, Western Michigan at Michigan on Saturday, September 5, Washington State at Washington on Sunday, September 6, and Iowa State at Iowa on Saturday, September 12. Notre Dame football coverage includes Wisconsin at Notre Dame on Sunday, September 6 and Rice at Notre Dame on Saturday, September 12. Other sports programming includes NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona on Saturday, August 29, the Incredible Dog Challenge and IFAF Flag Football World Championships on Sunday, August 30, Major League Baseball coverage throughout the schedule, NFL Kickoff 2026 on Wednesday, September 9 followed by NBC Sunday Night Football featuring the New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, and Football Night in America on Sunday, September 13 followed by NBC Sunday Night Football featuring the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants.

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR presents National Finals 4 on Monday, August 31 at 8:00 PM, described in the schedule: 'It's down to the wire on the last night of the National Finals where only one ninja can be crowned champion. The top four women competitors vie for the title in a new bonus women's tournament.'

THE WALL airs an episode titled 'Cydney & Jordan' on Monday, August 31 at 10:00 PM. Per the schedule: 'Siblings Cydney and Jordan, from Fort Wayne, Ind., discovered their voices in the Voices of Unity Children's Choir. Years later, they're helping young singers do the same. Now they play the Wall for a chance at life-changing money.' DATELINE NBC airs new episodes on Friday, August 28, Friday, September 4, and Friday, September 11. Repeat episodes of LAW & ORDER and LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT air Thursdays, August 27 and September 3, along with repeats of CHICAGO FIRE and CHICAGO PD on Wednesday, September 2. New episodes of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT air Thursday, September 10, including 'Charisma' at 8:00 PM, '911' at 9:00 PM, and 'Undercover' at 10:00 PM, each starring Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson alongside Christopher Meloni, Richard Belzer, Diane Neal, B.D. Wong, Dann Florek, Ice-T, and Tamara Tunie. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs nightly at 11:34 PM throughout the schedule, including repeat episodes featuring guests such as Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled and Buju Banton; Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin and Dogstar; Travis Scott, Drew Brees and the LES MISERABLES arena concert spectacular; Shania Twain and John Leguizamo; Keke Palmer, John Stamos and Lady Miss Jacqueline; Zoe Saldana, Drew Starkey and Feid; Callum Turner, Chance The Rapper and Sunny Sandler; Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and Bebe Rexha; Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and The Stray Cats; and Matt Damon and Anthony Michael Hall. The schedule concludes with NBC's broadcast of the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 PM.

Schedule Highlights

Tuesday, August 25: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 2' (8:00-10:00 PM); PASSWORD 'Karamo Brown & Jimmy Fallon' (10:00-11:00 PM)

Wednesday, August 26: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 2 Results' (8:00-9:00 PM); 'Dolly: An NBC News Special' (9:00-10:00 PM)

Thursday, August 27: LAW & ORDER 'Never Say Goodbye' (8:00-9:00 PM); LAW & ORDER: SVU 'Old Friends' (9:00-10:00 PM); LAW & ORDER 'Fate's Cruel Joke' (10:00-11:00 PM)

Friday, August 28: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 2' repeat (8:00-10:00 PM); DATELINE NBC (10:00-11:00 PM)

Saturday, August 29: Big Ten Football: San Jose State at USC (3:00-6:30 PM); NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona (7:00-11:00 PM)

Sunday, August 30: NBC Sports Specials: Incredible Dog Challenge (1:00-2:00 PM) and IFAF Flag Football World Championships (2:00-3:00 PM); MLB Sunday Leadoff Baseball: Houston Astros at New York Mets (3:00-6:00 PM); MLB Sunday Night Baseball: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs (7:00-10:00 PM); PASSWORD 'Connie Britton & Jimmy Fallon' (10:00-11:00 PM)

Monday, August 31: AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR 'National Finals 4' (8:00-10:00 PM); THE WALL 'Cydney & Jordan' (10:00-11:00 PM)

Tuesday, September 1: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 3' (8:00-10:00 PM); PASSWORD 'Like Nails on a Chalkboard: Savannah Guthrie & Jimmy Fallon' (10:00-10:30 PM); PASSWORD 'What Beats Scissors: Savannah Guthrie & Jimmy Fallon' (10:30-11:00 PM)

Wednesday, September 2: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 3 Results' (8:00-9:00 PM); CHICAGO FIRE 'Speak of the Devil' (9:00-10:00 PM); CHICAGO PD 'The Lost Years' (10:00-11:00 PM)

Thursday, September 3: LAW & ORDER 'Once Burned' (8:00-9:00 PM); LAW & ORDER: SVU 'Monster' (9:00-10:00 PM); LAW & ORDER 'Liberty' (10:00-11:00 PM)

Friday, September 4: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 3' repeat (8:00-10:00 PM); DATELINE NBC (10:00-11:00 PM)

Saturday, September 5: Big Ten Football: Western Michigan at Michigan (7:30-11:00 PM)

Sunday, September 6: MLB Sunday Leadoff Baseball: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (1:00-4:00 PM); Big Ten Football: Washington State at Washington (4:00-7:30 PM); Notre Dame Football: Wisconsin at Notre Dame (7:30-11:00 PM)

Monday, September 7: MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants (8:00-11:00 PM)

Tuesday, September 8: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 4' (8:00-10:00 PM); AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 4 Results' (10:00-11:00 PM)

Wednesday, September 9: NBC Sports Specials: NFL Kickoff 2026 (7:00-8:15 PM); NBC Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks (8:15-11:30 PM)

Thursday, September 10: LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT 'Charisma' (8:00-9:00 PM); '911' (9:00-10:00 PM); 'Undercover' (10:00-11:00 PM)

Friday, September 11: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 4 Results' repeat (8:00-9:00 PM); NBC Sports 'NFL Kickoff Spotlight' (9:00-10:00 PM); DATELINE NBC (10:00-11:00 PM)

Saturday, September 12: Notre Dame Football: Rice at Notre Dame (3:30-7:00 PM); Big Ten Football: Iowa State at Iowa (7:30-11:00 PM)

Sunday, September 13: Football Night in America (7:00-8:15 PM); NBC Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (8:15-11:30 PM)

Monday, September 14: 78th Emmy Awards (8:00-11:00 PM)

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