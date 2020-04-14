AMERICAN IDOL To Air Remote Live Performances Due to Pandemic Shutdown

Like many other shows, production has been halted on AMERICAN IDOL due to the current health crisis. In response, ABC has announced intentions to air remote live episodes of the show,

The show's judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones, will judge at-home performances from the Top 20 contestants on remote episodes beginning April 26.

The show's live episodes were supposed to begin on April 6.The show has gotten creative, airing a mini-series, American Idol: This is Me, on April 12 and 19, while drafting plans for the live episodes.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You