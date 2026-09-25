AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Unveils New Title Sequence Ahead Of Season Premiere

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FX has released the title sequence for AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13, offering the first extended look at the visual identity of the anthology series' thirteenth installment ahead of its premiere on FX and Hulu. The sequence arrives as part of a broader rollout of promotional material for the new season, which the network has billed as a reckoning with what it calls 'everyone's most feared number.'

AMERICAN HORROR STORY, created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since it launched in 2011 and has been streamed more than 700 million hours worldwide. FX credits the series as the progenitor of the modern limited series format and the longest-running hour-long series in the network's history, with past installments centered on a haunted murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse.

Season 13 brings together an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from earlier chapters of the anthology, continuing the franchise's pattern of building new stories around returning faces rather than a single continuous narrative. The new season airs Thursdays on FX, with episodes also available on Hulu.

The title sequence follows a run of cast-driven appearances tied to the new season, including Angela Bassett's discussion of reuniting with her AHS: 13 castmates during a recent talk-show stop.

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