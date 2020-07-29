AMC Networks' Sundance Now's PLAYING FOR KEEPS Debuts on DVD

AMC Networks' Sundance Now features the DVD debut of the Aussie murder mystery dramedy PLAYING FOR KEEPS on August 11, 2020. This 8-part series is a fashionable and alluring murder mystery set on the sidelines of professional football, told from the unique perspective of the real power players: the wives. Now on a 2-Disc DVD set ($34.99, Amazon.com), Playing For Keeps previously premiered in February on Sundance Now, AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world.

The real action is away from the grandstands and locker rooms; it's on the red carpets, in the beauty salons and in the designer bedrooms. It's love, power, and status all the way - until the death of a team member adds investigation into the mix. This bold, brassy, and dangerous drama depicts the lives of the rich and famous in a world full of lies, scandals and possibly even murder.

Starring Madeleine West (Neighbours, Predestination), Annie Maynard (Dead Lucky, A Moody Christmas), Cecelia Peters (The Wrong Girl), Olympia Valance (Neighbours) and Isabella Giovinazzo (Home and Away).

Street Date: August 11, 2020 SRP: $34.99

DVD -2 Disc: 8 episodes -- Approx. 344 min. -SDH Subtitles - UPC 014381129816

