AGT Golden Buzzer Sends HUNDRED FINGERS to the Finals

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The first night of 'America's Got Talent' live shows delivered a Golden Buzzer moment and a lineup of performances as the competition moved into its next stage. The winners of tomorrow night's results show will determine which three acts move on to the semifinals.

Key moments from the live episode include The CommUNITY ATL opening the night with their rendition of Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten.' Hundred Fingers will head to the finals, receiving Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer for the second time this season. Royal Lasers returned with a performance bringing their playful animations to life through a dance routine. Luke Taleno closed the show with his original song, 'Fight,' showcasing his talent as he looks to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Performers

The CommUNITY ATL – Choir

James & Marina – Mentalist

Jesse White Tumbling Team – Acrobat

Ashford Sanders – Singer

Sando – Dance

Hundred Fingers – Band

Brook Lynn – Singer

Royal Lasers – Laser Dance

Olivia Befus – Animal Act

Cris Sosa – Stand-up Comic

Luke Taleno – Rapper

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