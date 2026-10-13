ADRENALINE to arrive on digital platforms via Lionsgate

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ADRENALINE, an action thriller starring Louis Mandylor, will arrive on digital platforms via Lionsgate on November 24, 2026.

The film is directed by Massimiliano Cerchi, with a story by Cerchi and Adrian Milnes, and a screenplay by Adrian Milnes. The cast includes Louis Mandylor, Costas Mandylor, Adam Saini, and Constance Payne. The producers are Andrei Lupu, Lellen Maric, Phillip B. Goldfine, Kevin Weisberg, and Lou Paik.

Synopsis

A family vacation takes a terrifying turn when the daughter of a relentless female FBI agent is kidnapped by savage killers. With any hope of saving the young girl slipping away, an avenging mother teams with a street-smart criminal to teach her captors the true meaning of justice. Action hero Louis Mandylor stars in this electrifying thriller.

Program Information

Genre: Action

Rating: R for Violence and Language

U.S. Release Dates: November 24, 2026 (Digital)

Running Time: 75 minutes

Year of Production: 2024

Title Copyright: © 2022 MARS UK FILMS. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: Yes

Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish

Format: 16x9 (1.78:1) Presentation

Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio

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