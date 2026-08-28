ABC to Air 9 TO 5 and 20/20 Special in Weekend Lineup

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ABC's 'Wonderful World of Disney' will air the film 9 to 5 on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 7:31-10:00 p.m. EDT. The film follows a group of female office workers who band together to seek revenge on their boss. (TV-14, L)

The network will also air a rebroadcast of '20/20: Evil In Eden' on Friday, Aug. 28, from 9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT. The episode originally aired 1/25/19 and tells the chilling story of a serial killer who terrorized Yosemite National Park.

20/20: Evil In Eden

Cary Stayner made headlines in 1999 after he terrorized Yosemite National Park, murdering four women within six months. '20/20' dives into Cary's past and the horror that he inflicted and features interviews with former FBI agents Jeff Rinek and John Boles, who together took Cary's shocking confession and with Lenna, one of Cary's original intended victims that he described in his confession. '20/20' also reports the chilling story about Cary's younger brother Steven, who was kidnapped as a child and escaped after seven years in captivity, and how it may have impacted Cary's behavior. It also includes audio of Cary's confession and footage from the ABC News archives. '20/20: Evil In Eden' airs on Friday, Aug. 28 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/25/19)

ABC News' '20/20' is the No. 1 award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, '20/20' features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. Janice Johnston is the executive producer. The two-hour '20/20' events air Fridays from 9-11 p.m. ET on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms, Disney+ and Hulu.

Episodes of '20/20' are available wherever podcasts are offered. The story continues with weekly episodes of '20/20: The After Show' hosted by Deborah Roberts, available Mondays on all podcast platforms and as a video podcast on YouTube and Hulu.

ABC programming can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.

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