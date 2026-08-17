ABC News Live to Launch ALL ACCESS WITH LINSEY DAVIS, SEARCHED, More

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ABC News Live, ABC News' No. 1 award-winning 24/7 streaming news channel, is launching new multiplatform programming: 'All Access with Linsey Davis,' 'Searched,' 'Burden of Proof' and 'Doctor's Note.' This content will stream on Disney+, Hulu, ABC News Live and across ABC News digital platforms and will be available on the ABC News Podcast Network.

The new slate of topical content brings real-time viewer feedback and interest to the forefront, focusing on specific themes, from in-depth interviews with top newsmakers in the zeitgeist to analyzing and answering viewers' most-searched terms and providing viewers with expert context and analysis of impactful trials, legal proceedings, medical queries and the most popular trends of the day.

'All Access with Linsey Davis,' premiering in September, is where culture meets conversation. The weekly 30-minute interviews, hosted by 'World News Tonight' Sunday and 'Prime' anchor Linsey Davis, will feature dynamic discussions with the celebrities, politicians, athletes and cultural influencers everyone is talking about. Each episode dives into the personalities fueling today's news, offering fresh perspectives on the moments that matter.

'Searched' offers daily news programming that decodes the day's curiosities, using a unique data-driven approach to uncover the questions and stories audiences want to know about now. Hosted by 'Good Morning America' weekend co-anchor and transportation correspondent Gio Benitez and correspondent Ashan Singh, 'Searched' pulls real-time data from the top search engines and social media platforms to provide topical news for the audience.

'Burden of Proof' is daily programming that begins Aug. 17 and focuses on the most talked-about trials. Hosted by correspondent Ike Ejiochi and correspondent and co-anchor of WABC-TV's 'Eyewitness News' Saturday and Sunday morning Perry Russom, a panel of ABC News legal experts and analysts will discuss the facts of the cases in the headlines. 'Burden of Proof' kicks off with the opening statements of the trial against Duane 'Keffe D' Davis for the murder of Tupac Shakur. A preview of the series, focusing on jury selection and background of the case, premiered on Friday, Aug. 14.

'Doctor's Note' will debut weekly, providing medical facts, context and analysis of health trends, habits and myth-busting claims to help viewers live a happier, healthier and safer life. 'Doctor's Note,' hosted by chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula and medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton, launches this fall.

'Streaming gives us the ability to respond to our audience in real time,' said Seni Tienabeso, vice president of ABC News Live and Specialized Units. 'This new programming is built around the people, stories and topics viewers are actively searching for, pairing timely reporting with trusted experts and meaningful context on what's driving today's headlines. By launching first on streaming and then expanding across audio and digital platforms, we are meeting viewers wherever they are while deepening our connection with the audiences who rely on us every day.'

The new content joins ABC News Live's existing programming, meeting viewers where they are with context and analysis of the day's top headlines. The streaming channel has continued to outperform itself and the competition year after year. The channel finished the 2025 fiscal year with its most-hours streamed ever and, in the first half of 2026, has logged three of its most-streamed months on record, with viewers building habit-forming engagement on the channel.

About ABC News Live

ABC News Live is ABC News' Emmy Award-winning 24/7 streaming news channel with live coverage as news breaks, up-to-the-minute reports, powerful interviews and special features produced by world-class storytellers. It is the only streaming news channel that has won multiple prestigious honors, including awards from duPont-Columbia, Edward R. Murrow for Network Coverage, the Gracies, Deadline Club, Society of Professional Journalists, NABJ, NLGJA, National Headliner and more. The channel's Emmy-nominated evening news show, 'Prime with Linsey Davis,' airs weeknights beginning at 7 p.m. ET. ABC News Live is currently available to more than 370 million streamers with its distribution on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, Xumo, Tubi, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and others.

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