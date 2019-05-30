ABC Is Eager to Face the WHAMMY and PRESS YOUR LUCK With a Special Early Premiere 6/11

Following one of the biggest nights and most dramatic dates of the season on "The Bachelorette," airing TUESDAY, JUNE 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), ABC will give viewers a special early premiere of the iconic game show "Press Your Luck" (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck" is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. "Press Your Luck" will continue with an all-new episode in its regularly scheduled time slot the following night, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The scheduling change for "The Bachelorette" followed by the new premiere date of

"Press Your Luck" is pending a Game 5 of the NBA Finals, scheduled for Monday, June 10. If there is not a Game 5, both episodes will air Monday, June 10 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).



After weeks of drama and turmoil on "The Bachelorette," one front-runner finally gets a one-on-one date with Hannah in the breathtaking scenery of Scotland, but the drama is far from over. Will this much-anticipated date take their relationship to new levels or to the edge? During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the All-New Bonus Round for the chance to win a fortune in cash and personalized prizes tailor-made specifically for them.

"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. A global entertainment powerhouse, Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies, and labels in over 30 countries. Fremantle produces more than 12,000 hours of original programming, roll out more than 60 formats and air 450 programs a year worldwide. The group distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories. Fremantle is also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, with more

than 300 million subscribers across 1,400 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms. Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content, and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.

