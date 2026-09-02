90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY to Return With New Season on TLC

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The fan-favorite 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY, returns for an all-new season, following Americans who leave behind everything familiar to build a life abroad with the person they love. Premiering Sunday, October 4 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC, the new season features five new couples and two returning pairs as their journeys take them across Ghana, Singapore, France, Italy, Australia, and Mexico.

As these couples begin new chapters together overseas, they'll quickly discover that starting over is anything but simple. New cultures, complicated family dynamics, unexpected challenges, and shocking revelations will test their relationships in ways they never anticipated. Through it all, they'll have to decide whether the life, and love, they crossed the world for is truly worth the sacrifice.

Meet the Cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Returning: Kenny & Armando (St. Petersburg, FL & San Felipe, Mexico)

Kenny and Armando's love story has made them one of the most beloved couples in the franchise, but this season their family faces some of its biggest challenges yet. A terrifying health scare for Hannah shakes the family, while delays with Armando's visa threaten their plans. With their future suddenly uncertain, Kenny and Armando face the possibility of an impossible choice that could leave the people they love on opposite sides of the border.

Returning: Niles & Matilda (Mobile, AL & Offinso, Ghana)

Niles and Matilda have been married for two years but continue to live on opposite sides of the world. When he left Ghana, Niles promised Matilda he would bring her to America within five months, but ongoing visa issues have prevented that from happening. Now, Niles is returning to Ghana, hoping to make amends with Matilda's family and get their marriage back on track. She thinks he's coming for their anniversary, but he's keeping a life-changing secret: this isn't just a visit. Niles plans to leave America behind and move to Ghana for good.

Jonathan & Ally (Groton, CT & Woodlands, Singapore)

Jonathan, a divorced father who still lives with his ex-wife, is leaving everything behind to join his pregnant girlfriend, Ally, in Singapore. While Ally is excited to finally begin their life together, their fresh start comes with mounting pressure: Jonathan has little money saved, no job lined up, and Ally's devout Muslim parents don't even know she's pregnant. With the baby on the way, the couple is running out of time to build a life together and tell her family the truth.

Zuri & Ben (Fairfield, CT & Nancy, France)

Zuri met her French boyfriend, Ben, while studying abroad in the UK, but when she moved to France to build a life with him, their dream quickly fell apart. Zuri struggled to find her place, while Ben questioned whether she could ever truly adapt to life in his country. Now, hoping to save their relationship, Zuri is giving France one more chance. But between Ben's skeptical friend group and growing questions about another woman he connected with during their time apart, Zuri must decide whether their future together is worth the risk.

Jessy & Vittorio (Bronx, NY & Florence, Italy)

Jessy is a vibrant pageant queen from the Bronx with a history of choosing the wrong men. Hoping Vittorio is different, she's moving to Italy to build a future with the charming fashion industry insider she believes could finally break the pattern. But once she arrives, Jessy quickly begins to wonder whether the glamorous life and man she fell for are really what they seem. After a year together, the couple has yet to have sex, Vittorio's family has doubts about their relationship, and both are keeping secrets that could turn their future upside down. As the truth begins to unravel, Jessy must decide whether her fairytale romance is worth fighting for.

Michelle & Felix (Dallas, TX & Accra, Ghana)

Michelle, a single mom and self-described hustler who flips cars for a living, met Felix, a preacher's son from Ghana, while traveling through West Africa. Although Michelle believes Felix is the love of her life, troubling questions continue to cast a shadow over their relationship. As concerns grow about whether she can fully trust Felix and his family's intentions, Michelle leaves Dallas behind and moves to Ghana determined to prove their love is worth the risk.

Andi & Nigel (Nashville, TN & Brisbane, Australia)

Andi is putting her successful music career in Nashville on hold to start a new life with Nigel in Australia. While Andi thrives on ambition, structure, and planning, Nigel embraces a laid-back, nomadic lifestyle with few long-term commitments. Their contrasting approaches to life aren't the only source of tension. The couple's ethical non-monogamous relationship looks very different through each of their eyes, and disagreements over children and fertility may push them to a breaking point.

90 DAY FIANCE is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.

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