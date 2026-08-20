GOLDEN AXE Trailer Brings SEGA's Warriors to Life on Paramount+

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Paramount+ has released the official trailer for GOLDEN AXE, a new series based on SEGA's 1989 video game of the same name. The footage introduces the legendary warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare, and Gilius Thunderhead, who reunite to save the kingdom of Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder, a villain whose habit of refusing to stay dead complicates their mission.

The trailer frames the story around the three warriors being pulled back together despite their differences, forced to cooperate in order to counter a threat that keeps resurfacing. Their task grows harder with the addition of Hampton Squib, described as an inexperienced and underprepared adventurer whose ambitions of heroism outpace his actual abilities. His presence adds friction to a team already navigating old tensions as they work toward a shared goal.

According to Paramount+, the series draws directly from the source material's premise, translating the arcade game's fantasy setting and central conflict into a serialized story. The footage sets up Death Adder as a recurring obstacle whose survival keeps forcing the warriors back into action, giving the group's uneasy alliance a clear throughline heading into the premiere.

GOLDEN AXE is set to premiere September 16, exclusively on Paramount+, with the trailer serving as the first extended look at how the streamer is adapting the decades-old game for a new series format.

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