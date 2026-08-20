Nashville Ballet Names New Dancers Ahead of MOVEMENT TAKING FORM Season

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Nashville Ballet, Tennessee's largest professional ballet company, announced the addition of four new Company Artists, a Rehearsal Director and six community leaders to its Board of Directors as the organization prepares to launch its 2026-27 season, Movement Taking Form.

Joining Nashville Ballet's Company this season are Christian Arroyo, Daniel Mendonça da Silva, Benjamin Moss and Yusuke Otake. Each Company Artist brings exceptional talent, distinctive artistry and new perspectives that will contribute to the continued artistic evolution of Nashville Ballet.

Christian Arroyo has been promoted from Nashville Ballet's Second Company (NB2) to Company Artist. A Texas native who trained at Houston Ballet Academy, his promotion reflects Nashville Ballet's continued commitment to developing emerging artists and creating pathways to the main Company.

Daniel Mendonça da Silva joins Nashville Ballet from the Dutch National Ballet School, where he completed his professional training in 2026. A native of Brazil, his international training and classical and neoclassical experience reflect Nashville Ballet's growing ability to attract exceptional talent from leading institutions around the world.

Benjamin Moss, a native of Sydney, Australia, joins Nashville Ballet from The Sarasota Ballet, where he performed works by acclaimed choreographers including George Balanchine, Sir Frederick Ashton and Jessica Lang. His international training in Australia and Canada and professional experience in the U.S. bring a global perspective to Nashville Ballet's Company.

Yusuke Otake, a native of Ishikawa, Japan, joins Nashville Ballet following his training at The Royal Ballet School in London, becoming the second artist in two years to join Nashville Ballet from the prestigious institution. Otake has also performed with The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet, further demonstrating Nashville Ballet's expanding international reach and ability to bring world-class talent to Nashville.

Together, the four new Company Artists represent Nashville Ballet's commitment to developing talent from within while expanding its international reach to bring exceptional artists and world-class ballet to the Nashville community.

'Developing artists at every stage of their careers is central to who we are, and we are especially proud to see Christian advance from NB2 into the main Company,' said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. 'At the same time, the continued artistic growth of Nashville Ballet is gaining recognition well beyond our community, allowing us to expand our recruiting efforts and attract exceptional artists from around the world. These four dancers bring distinctive artistry and perspectives to our Company and further our commitment to giving Nashville audiences access to world-class ballet right here at home.'

Additionally, former Company Artist Michael Burfield now transitions to Rehearsal Director at Nashville Ballet following a 16-year professional performing career, including eight seasons with Nashville Ballet. Since joining the organization in 2018, he has performed leading and featured roles across its classical and contemporary repertoire while taking on increasing responsibilities in rehearsal leadership, coaching and repertory staging. Burfield played a key role in rehearsing and re-staging Lucy Negro Redux for its four-city national tour and PBS' Great Performances and recently served as guest rehearsal director and stager for Paul Vasterling's Cinderella at Sacramento Ballet.

Nashville Ballet also welcomes six new members to its Board of Directors: Chris Anderson, Kayla Clayborne Counts, Laura Currie, Devin Dunkley, Lisa Manning and Kristen Walker. Representing a range of professional expertise across business, health care, law and civic leadership, the new board members will help advance Nashville Ballet's artistic, educational and community-focused mission.

'As Nashville Ballet begins its 41st season, we are building on tremendous artistic momentum while continuing to strengthen the organization for the future,' said Jim Munro, President of Nashville Ballet's Board of Directors. 'Each of these accomplished leaders brings valuable expertise, a deep connection to our community and an appreciation for the role the arts play in making Nashville such an extraordinary place to live. We are thrilled to welcome them to the board and look forward to their leadership as Nashville Ballet continues to grow its reach and impact.'

About the 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 season, Movement Taking Form, showcases Nashville Ballet's artistry, versatility and continued evolution. From the timeless romance of Giselle and Cinderella to the cherished holiday tradition of Nashville's Nutcracker, the intimate performances of Live in Studio A and contemporary programming of Attitude, the season celebrates ballet's rich heritage while embracing its future.

Nashville Ballet offers a variety of season ticket packages and single-ticket options designed for date nights, families and arts enthusiasts. Audiences can select from curated packages or create their own season experience with maximum flexibility. Season ticket packages and additional information are available at NashvilleBallet.com or by calling 615-297-2966, ext. 710.

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin.

Nashville Ballet creates, performs, teaches and promotes dance as an essential and inspiring element of the Nashville community. Season ticket holders' support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet's artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city's vibrant arts and cultural landscape.

Nashville Ballet and the Second Company, NB2, provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet curriculum-based community engagement and education programs bring dance education to over 16,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet serves students ages 2 through adult and provides exceptional dance training in a supportive and inspiring environment that encourages artistic, athletic and personal growth.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Nashville Arts Commission and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Contributions from local, regional and national institutional funders, community partners and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet's mission-critical programs.

Nashville Ballet's official podcast, Inside the Ballet, offers behind-the-scenes insights, artist interviews and a closer look at the stories that inspire the stage, available on all streaming platforms.

To learn more about Nashville Ballet, visit NashvilleBallet.com.

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