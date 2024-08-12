36? Unveils Latest Single 'i don't want to go out tonight'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



36? has unveiled their latest single, “i don’t want to go out tonight”. A tune for the socially anxious, the new track can now be streamed on most services.

Inspired by true events at the expense of social anxiety, this avant-pop tune from sleek rockers 36? is a relatable anthem for homebodies everywhere. With crooner-like background vocals, witty lyrics, and a fuzzy guitar solo, the new track serves as a blissfully quirky theme song written as a coping mechanism for those who struggle with autism. Possessing jangle-pop sensibilities, the track intertwines old-fashioned sonic blueprints just as equally as it lends its influences to modern artists like Animal Collective, Bleachers, and MGMT.

Taylor Cochrane, the main figure behind 36?, speaks in greater depth about the inspiration behind the new song:

“I don’t want to go out tonight” is a rare song for me, in that I wrote it over a series of months. The chorus came all at once in my head at first. It came to me on a bike ride to the nearby convenience store to get ice cream after Laura and I had decided once again to stay home and watch TV instead of going out that night. Later the verses came to me, again all at once as I drove alone to a friend's birthday party brimming with social anxiety. The song is a celebration of the feeling associated with choosing to avoid that really awesome party and opt for something a little more personal and low-key in the comfort of your own home.”

About 36?

36? is an award-winning multifaceted psych-pop art rock band based out of Calgary, AB. Driving the band's magnetic force is the multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Taylor Cochrane, who's intense commitment to authenticity shines through on each track. Crafting sincere, unapologetic, and intricate music that cuts no corners, the unit's live performances are stimulating exhibits of energy that are bound to captivate anyone who bears witness. Because of their unique style sonically and visually, 36? have retained an incredible roster of artists they’ve shared stages with, such as The Ataris, Wavves, Helado Negro, and various others.

As intimate as it is bombastic, 36?’s seventh studio album holds you close to the heart through a dynamic and personal musical journey. An emotional and evocative record about growing up as an autistic person in a neurotypical world, the forthcoming Finding Love // Having Autism untangles the battles of a person growing up with autism and their desire to find self-love and devotion from others. The record shifts seamlessly between moments of bliss and moments of pure chaos in a signature style that has become synonymous with the Canadian art-rock darlings. Available later this fall, Finding Love // Having Autism will be released via North Pole Records.

Photo Credit: Sara Kuefler

