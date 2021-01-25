24th Family Film Awards Announces New Date for Ceremony

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 24th Family Film Awards announced the ceremony and telecast taping has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Roger Neal of Neal Entertainment, Executive Producer of the 24th Family Film Awards, stated "The safety and comfort of our honorees and presenters is our highest priority and guided our decision to move the ceremony to Wednesday, March 24th. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during the taping of the show in accordance with Los Angeles County and CDC guidelines."

The ceremony, presented by DYF Entertainment & WFI, will tape live in front of a limited, invite-only audience at the Universal Hilton at Universal Studios. Dean Cain is hosting. Olympia Gellini, Founder and President of World Film Institute and THE FAMILY Film Awards, also serves as Executive Producer. REELZ is set to air the telecast in Spring 2021.

The Family Film Awards honors the best in family film and television. Iconic film star Ann-Margret will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Producer/Writer Bob Gale will accept the Iconic Film Award for "Back to the Future," the cast of "The Brady Bunch" will accept the Iconic Television Award and Michelle Yeoh will receive the Global Lifetime Achievement Award. Tim Allen, Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Ming-Na Wen are among the nominees.

Film nominees include "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "Toy Story 4," "Little Women" "Aladdin" and "Always Be My Maybe." Among the television nominees are "Black-ish," "Last Man Standing," "The Mandalorian," and "Finding Love in Quarantine." There will be a special live performance from "American Idol" alum Haley Reinhart performing the Elvis Presley classic "I Can't Help Falling in Love With You." Esther Guigui will perform "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"