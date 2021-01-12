2021 Sundance Film Festival Announces Additional Films

The nonprofit Sundance Institute today adds two more world premiere feature films to the 2021 Sundance Film Festival lineup. The 2021 Festival will take place digitally via a feature-rich, Sundance-built online platform and in person on Satellite Screens across the country (public health permitting) from January 28-February 3, 2021. Tickets for these additions are now on sale at festival.sundance.org.

"We are delighted to welcome these powerful works into our program," said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson, "In a year where our Festival already exemplifies the vanguard of bold, visionary storytelling from around the world, they help further expand our boundaries."

The latest films confirmed to join the 2021 Sundance Film Festival slate are:

PREMIERES SECTION



Judas and the Black Messiah / U.S.A. (Director: Shaka King, Screenwriters: Will Berson, Shaka King, Producers: Ryan Coogler, Charles D. King, Shaka King) - FBI informant William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther party when J. Edgar Hoover fears charismatic leader Chairman Fred Hampton will emerge as a Black Messiah. O'Neal lives in fear of discovery and cannot escape the deadly trajectory of his betrayal. Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Lil Rel Howery, Martin Sheen. World Premiere

Judas and the Black Messiah will premiere on Monday, February 1 at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time on the digital platform, and will also play at the following Satellite Screens

WORLD DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION SECTION

Captains of Zaatari / Egypt (Director and Producer: Ali El Arabi) - Mahmoud and Fawzi, two best friends trapped in Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, dream of becoming professional football players. When a world renowned sports academy scout visits the camp, both have a chance to make their dreams come true. World Premiere

Captains of Zaatari will premiere on Sunday, January 31 at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time on the Festival's digital platform.