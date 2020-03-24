2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY Rescheduled For November 7

The 2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY has been rescheduled for SATURDAY, NOV. 7, with the live broadcast from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO. This marks the first time the ceremony will be broadcast live on the network.

The names of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 Inductees were released. They are:

Performer Category:

• Depeche Mode

• The Doobie Brothers

• Whitney Houston

• Nine Inch Nails

• The Notorious B.I.G.

• T-Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

• Jon Landau

• Irving Azoff

The Ahmet Ertegun Award honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on Rock & Roll.

Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

Four of the Inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex.

The Inductees were announced today on SiriusXM's Volume channel and the Rock Hall's Facebook, Twitter and Youtube page. Click here for the announcement. SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio will also broadcast the Ceremony on May 2nd with exclusive interviews.





Related Articles View More TV Stories