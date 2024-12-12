Works & Process to Present Boston Lyric Opera: THE SEASONS By Antonio Vivaldi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present Boston Lyric Opera: The Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi, libretto by Sarah Ruhl with Anthony Roth Costanzo, Sarah Ruhl, Zack Winokur, and Pam Tanowitz, on January 14, 2024 at the Peter B. Lewis Theater at 7pm. Tickets start at $25.

In this work written by Tony Award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl and co-conceived with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, a group of contemporary artists arrives at an artists' retreat and encounter extreme weather that impacts them without warning and changes their lives forever. Featuring excerpts from Vivaldi's Four Seasonspaired with additional arias and ensemble works by the composer, The Seasons challenges us to see our world's increasingly disordered seasons more clearly and more urgently. A meditation on the relationship between our contemporary moment and Vivaldi's iconic music, The Seasons is directed by Zack Winokur, with choreography by Pam Tanowitz.

This Works & Process event includes highlights from The Seasons prior to its world premiere in March 2025 at Boston Lyric Opera (BLO). Ruhl, Costanzo, Winokur and Tanowitz will participate in a moderated discussion with BLO Artistic Director Nina Yoshida Nelsen; excerpts from the opera will be performed live.

Spring 2025 Opera Series made possible by Eugene and Jean Stark. The Seasons is a co-production with Boston Lyric Opera, AMOC*, and SCENE. It is co-presented by ArtsEmerson.

About Boston Lyric Opera

For nearly 50 years, Boston Lyric Opera has been dedicated to creating compelling operatic experiences throughout the greater Boston area that welcome new audiences, break new ground, and enrich community life. Since its founding in 1976, Boston Lyric Opera has produced world and U.S. premieres, Pulitzer Prize-winning operas, and notable commissions and coproductions, ranging from live stage shows to films streamed worldwide. Alongside its mainstage season, BLO presents wide-reaching community and educational public programs and performances year-round, often in partnership with cultural organizations across New England. World Premiere production of The Seasons also launches BLO's "Rising Waters/Rising Voices" initiative, which aims to use the power of opera and operatic storytelling to focus attention on urgent climate change issues that impact not only our hometown of Boston but the entire world.

