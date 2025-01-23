Wilton's Music Hall and Charles Court Opera Announces Cast of THE MAGIC FLUTE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charles Court Opera has announced the casting of their forthcoming gloriously magical take on Mozart’s popular comic masterpiece, The Magic Flute.

Opening at Wilton’s Music Hall this February, the production launches the company’s 20th anniversary year and marks a welcome return to Wilton’s following last year’s triumphant successes there with The Sorcerer (Top Show of 2024 – Effie Gray –Musical Theatre Review) and The Barber of Seville.

Alison Langer (Fransquita, Carmen, Royal Opera, Violetta, La Traviata, Opera Holland Park) leads the cast as Pamina, alongside CCO favourite Matthew Kellett (Jack Point, The Yeomen of the Guard, CCO/OHP) as Papageno, up and coming Latvian tenor Martins Smaukstelis as Tamino (Tamino, The Magic Flute, Nevill Holt Opera), Hannah Sawle (Benjamin's Lessons in Love and Violence, European tour) as the Queen of the Night, and bass Peter Lidbetter (Doctor Grenvil, La Traviata, Grange Festival) as Sarastro. CCO favourite Meriel Cunningham (Rosina, The Barber of Seville, CCO) completes the cast, alongside Sarah Prestwidge (Lisette, La Rondine, Victorian Opera), Martha Jones (Nerone, The Coronation of Poppea, English Touring Opera) and Joe Ashmore (Donizetti's Maria de Rudenz, Gothic Opera).

Set in the heart of the mysterious jungle, join intrepid explorer Tamino as he embarks on a journey filled with fantastical, magical creatures, where nothing is as it seems. Sung in a refreshing translation by John Savournin (book) and David Eaton (lyrics), this utterly beautiful production, filled with enchanting puppetry, magic and witty surprises, promises to be an absolute treat for opera lovers and newcomers of all ages.

John Savournin – artistic director of Charles Court Opera says: “I’m absolutely delighted to have assembled a truly first rate cast for our 20th anniversary production and can’t wait to watch them bring it life.”

