Warner Theatre Announces THE MET: LIVE IN HD 2022-23 SEASON

The Warner Theatre has announced the 2022-2023 season of The Met: Live in HD, featuring ten Saturday matinee simulcasts streaming live from The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

This exciting season opens with Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts' The Hours on December 12, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni (in the Oneglia Auditorium) on May 20, and last but not least, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

All performances will be streamed in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, except Mozart's Don Giovanni will be streamed in the Warner's Oneglia Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale to Met Members on Thursday 7/14, Warner Members Monday 7/18, and to the general public on Wednesday 7/20. To purchase tickets, please visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.