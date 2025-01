Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a behind the scenes look at the set of Puccini's La Boheme, now being presented at The Royal Opera House. Check out a video of the production here!

Performances will run through 17 January, 2025. On Christmas Eve, a spark of love is kindled in Puccini’s opera.

The Royal Opera's production is directed by Richard Jones. The libretto for La Boheme was written by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica.

