VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for IRON MASK With Jackie Chan & Arnold Schwarzenegger
Facing off for the first time ever.
For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in the epic fantasy-adventure Iron Mask, premiering everywhere on Digital and On Demand November 20th and on Blu-ray and DVD November 24th from Lionsgate.
Watch the trailer below!
In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon. This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale - ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and China's Great Wall - also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icon's final performances.
