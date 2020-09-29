Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for IRON MASK With Jackie Chan & Arnold Schwarzenegger

Facing off for the first time ever.

Sep. 29, 2020  

For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in the epic fantasy-adventure Iron Mask, premiering everywhere on Digital and On Demand November 20th and on Blu-ray and DVD November 24th from Lionsgate.

Watch the trailer below!

In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon. This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale - ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and China's Great Wall - also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icon's final performances.

