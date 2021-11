VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for TOSCA at The Met

Puccini's Tosca will return to The Metropolitan opera in David McVicar's thrilling production December 2-March 12. 2021-22 season.

Get a first look below!

A trio of commanding sopranos share the role of opera's quintessential diva. Sondra Radvanovsky , Elena Stikhina, and Aleksandra Kurzak star in the production, sharing the stage with tenors Brian Jagde Joseph Calleja , and Roberto Alagna as the painter-revolutionary Cavaradossi and bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin and baritones George Gagnidze and Željko Lučić as the vile police chief Scarpia. Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Carlo Rizzi share conducting duties.