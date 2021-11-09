VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for TOSCA at The Met
A trio of commanding sopranos share the role of opera’s quintessential diva. Sondra Radvanovsky, Elena Stikhina, and Aleksandra Kurzak star in the production.
Puccini's Tosca will return to The Metropolitan opera in David McVicar's thrilling production December 2-March 12. 2021-22 season.
A trio of commanding sopranos share the role of opera's quintessential diva. Sondra Radvanovsky, Elena Stikhina, and Aleksandra Kurzak star in the production, sharing the stage with tenors Brian Jagde, Joseph Calleja, and Roberto Alagna as the painter-revolutionary Cavaradossi and bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin and baritones George Gagnidze and Željko Lučić as the vile police chief Scarpia. Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Carlo Rizzi share conducting duties.
