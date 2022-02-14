VIDEO: Watch The 2022 Bayer Fund Artists-in-Training Program Winter Recital from Opera Theatre St. Louis

Join the 2021-22 class of the Bayer Fund Artists-in-Training program for a free virtual recital, adjudicated by renowned mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves!

Get inspired by the bright talent of more than twenty local high school students, all of whom are taking rigorous college-level vocal lessons weekly through OTSL's Bayer Fund Artists-in-Training Program (AIT).

Established in 1990 and unique in the U.S., Artists-in-Training sets out to identify, coach, and encourage talented students from high schools across the St. Louis area with weekly voice lessons from opera professionals at one of four area universities. Students are selected by a rigorous audition process in the fall and take part in master classes with visiting artists, college retreats, and competitions for scholarship awards totaling $20,000 annually, in addition to receiving college guidance. The program was recognized in 2001 by the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the "Coming Up Taller" Award for success in serving at-risk youth.

In preparation for this recital, AIT students worked with distinguished visiting artist Denyce Graves during a seven-day residency that included private voice lessons and group master classes. This experience complements the students' weekly voice lessons with AIT voice faculty, which began in October.