VIDEO: The Metropolitan Opera Celebrates World Opera Day

In celebration of World Opera Day, the Met thanks the many opera lovers who gathered to experience Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones, as well as the company's long-awaited reopening, on September 27, 2021.

The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers, conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers from around the world.

Since the summer of 2006, Peter Gelb has been the Met's general manager-the 16th in company history. Under his leadership, the Met has elevated its theatrical standards by significantly increasing the number of new productions, staged by the most imaginative directors working in theater and opera, and has launched a series of initiatives to broaden its reach internationally. These efforts to win new audiences prominently include the successful Live in HD series of high-definition performance transmissions to movie theaters around the world. To revitalize its repertoire, the Met regularly presents modern masterpieces alongside the classics. Starting with the 2018-19 season, Yannick Nézet-Séguin took the musical helm of the company as the Met's Jeannette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director.

Videography by Pete Scalzitti.