VIDEO: Take a Look at AKHNATEN at the Brooklyn Museum

Nov. 29, 2019  

On November 2, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, the Mannes Orchestra, and Gandini Juggling gave thousands of attendees at Brooklyn Museum's free First Saturdays event a taste of Philip Glass's AKHNATEN.

Director Phelim McDermott tackles another one of Philip Glass's masterpieces, following the now-legendary Met staging of Satyagraha. Star countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo is the title pharaoh, the revolutionary ruler who transformed ancient Egypt, with the striking mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges in her Met debut as his wife, Nefertiti. To match the opera's hypnotic, ritualistic music, McDermott has created an arresting vision that includes a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers. Karen Kamensek conducts in her Met debut.

