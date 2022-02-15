Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: San Diego Opera Presents Mozart's COSÌ FAN TUTTE

Get a first look at the cast in action!

Feb. 15, 2022  

San Diego Opera presents Mozart's Così fan tutte at the Civic Theatre in downtown San Diego, February 12-20, 2022.

An international cast of young stars makes their Company debuts in this new production including baritone John Brancy as Guglielmo, baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. in the role of Don Alfonso, mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Dorabella, tenor Konu Kim as Ferrando, sopranos Alisa Jordheim as Despina and Sarah Tucker as Fiordiligi.

Timothy Nelson stages this new production for his Company debut. Bruce Stasyna conducts.

The production is sung in Italian with English translations above the stage.

