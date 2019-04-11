VIDEO: On Site Opera presents Menotti's AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen

Watch highlights from Gian Carlo Menott's "Amahl and the Night Visitors" at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen in December 2018.

On Site Opera proudly presents the holiday classic, Amahl and the Night Visitors, in a modern production that connects this timeless story of charity and miracles with the prevalent issue of homelessness in NYC. Presented in the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, and in partnership with Breaking Ground, New York City's largest provider of permanent supportive housing for the homeless, performances will feature a chorus made up of community members who have experienced homelessness performing alongside renowned opera soloists and musicians.

With this collaboration, On Site Opera, Breaking Ground, and the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen hope to shine a light on the issue of homeless in New York City, and share how the arts and social services can work together to benefit our community.





