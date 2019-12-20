VIDEO: Noah Baumbach Talks MARRIAGE STORY Memes on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Dec. 20, 2019  

Noah Baumbach talks to Jimmy about the success of his critically acclaimed film, Marriage Story, and responds to some of the most popular memes inspired by it.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

