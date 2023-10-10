VIDEO: Inside Rehearsals for TOSCA at Opera Orlando

The production runs October 27 & 29, 2023.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NABUCCO, Verdi's First Big Hit, Returns to the Met with a Terrifying Monastyrska u Photo 1 Review: NABUCCO, Verdi’s First Big Hit, Returns to the Met with a Terrifying Monastyrska
North Carolina Radio Station Won't Air 'Inappropriate' Met Opera Productions Photo 2 North Carolina Radio Station Won't Air 'Inappropriate' Met Opera Productions
North Carolina Radio Station Reverses Decision to Not Broadcast 'Inappropriate' Operas Photo 3 North Carolina Radio Station Reverses Decision to Not Broadcast 'Inappropriate' Operas
Review: Met Audience Entranced by DiDonato and McKinny in Heggie-McNally DEAD MAN in House Photo 4 Review: Met Audience Entranced by DiDonato and McKinny in Heggie-McNally DEAD MAN in House Debut

Watch Stefan Szkafarowsky (Sacristan) joined by Opera Orlando Youth Company and Chorus at the first sing-through for Opera Orlando's TOSAC.

Opera Orlando presents Puccini’s tragically grand Tosca to kick off its 2023-24 All for Art MainStage series. As war and rebellion ravage the city of Rome, the celebrated and passionate opera diva Floria Tosca finds herself caught in a web of religious and political intrigue, betrayal, and jealousy as she tries to save her lover the painter and firebrand Mario Cavadorossi, while being coveted by the villainous and corrupt Baron Scarpia, who holds all the power. It is an utterly untenable situation that proves dire for all involved, but Tosca isn’t one to back down from a fight.

This taut melodrama unfolds on stage at Steinmetz Hall in a brand new and sumptuous production led by stage director Josh Shaw, making his return to Opera Orlando, and conductor Eiki Isomura who is making his Company debut, with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in the pit. They are joined by an international cast that includes Greek-soprano Eleni Calenos as the luminous and fiery Tosca with acclaimed tenor Nathan Granner as the fearless and dashing Cavaradossi. They are both making their Company debuts, while baritone Daniel Scofield, last seen as Sheriff Jack Rance in Opera Orlando’s site-specific production of The Girl of the Golden West, returns to Orlando as the treacherous and forceful Scarpia. The cast also includes 2023-24 studio artists, members of the Opera Orlando chorus, and the Opera Orlando Youth Company.







RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
National Opera Studio Expands Offering and Welcomes New Cohort Of Young Artists For 2023/2 Photo
National Opera Studio Expands Offering and Welcomes New Cohort Of Young Artists For 2023/24

The UK's foremost opera training institution, the National Opera Studio (NOS), this week welcomes a new cohort of Young Artists from all over the world to its flagship Global Talent Programme. Learn more about the cohort here!

2
The Met: Live in HD 2023–24 Season to Open with Jake Heggies DEAD MAN WALKING Photo
The Met: Live in HD 2023–24 Season to Open with Jake Heggie's DEAD MAN WALKING

Get ready for the opening of The Met: Live in HD 2023–24 season with a live transmission of Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking. Join the worldwide audience as Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads a star-studded cast, including Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny, on October 21.

3
Houston Grand Opera Appoints Colin Michael Brush as Director of the Sarah and Ernest Butle Photo
Houston Grand Opera Appoints Colin Michael Brush as Director of the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio

Houston Grand Opera has appointed Colin Michael Brush as the new Director of the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio. Brush will lead the internationally recognized training program for emerging artists, preparing them for major careers in opera. Learn more about his multifaceted experience and plans to expand the program's reach.

4
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Lyric Opera of Kansas City has announced the beloved American Broadway Musical, The Sound of Music, Nov. 4-12, 2023 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: First Look at Madonna Jukebox Musical HOLIDAYS in ParisVIDEO: First Look at Madonna Jukebox Musical HOLIDAYS in Paris
VIDEO: Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyVIDEO: Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
VIDEO: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran TheateVIDEO: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
VIDEO: The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLETVIDEO: The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET

Videos

Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joyce DiDonato Master Class
Carnegie Hall (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Camille’s Rainbow
Carnegie Hall (10/31-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lea Desandre / Thomas Dunford
Carnegie Hall (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera
Carnegie Hall (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Simon Bode / Jonathan Ware
Carnegie Hall (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  