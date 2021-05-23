VIDEO: First Look at THREE DIVAS IN CONCERT, Streaming Now as Part of Met Stars Live in Concert

The Metropolitan Opera has released all new clips from of 'Three Divas in Concert', which premiered last night. The performance, which features Ailyn Pérez, Nadine Sierra, and Isabel Leonard, is part of Met Stars Live in Concert.

Check out the clips below!

The Three Divas concert is presented in association with the Opéra Royal du Château de Versailles, whose glorious 250-year-old theater, inaugurated for Marie Antoinette's royal wedding, will be the venue for the performance.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days following the live event.