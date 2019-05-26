VIDEO: Exclusive First Look-Soprano Mheco Manlangit Auditions for NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA

Manila, Philippines--Incoming New York University (NYU) opera student Mheco Manlangit will share the role of tragic heroine, Maria Clara, with soprano Bianca Lopez when the popular opera "Noli Me Tangere, The Opera" returns anew to the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) for one-weekend-only this June 21-23, 2019.

In this exclusive video, Mheco, accompanied by renowned pianist Dingdong Fiel, sings Maria Clara's nationalistic aria "Kay Tamis Ng Buhay," which was originally written as a stand-alone piece by composer Felipe Padilla de Leon and lyricist Guillermo Tolentino (both are National Artists), some time prior to the completion of the "Noli Opera," the country's first full-length opera, in 1957.

Mheco says, "I'm thrilled to be playing the role of Maria Clara a few months before I fly to New York City to study performance and opera. It's such an honor to be part of this amazing production."

The young soprano's previous performance credits include "Noli Me Tangere, The Opera" (where she was part of the ensemble), "Dido And Aeneas," "Cavalleria Rusticana," "The Music of Mozart with Manila Symphony Orchestra," "A Night at the Opera," "Concert at the Park," and "Paco Presents," among others.

A recipient of the Steinhardt Music Talent Scholarship at NYU, Mheco was a former student of sopranos Eva Mei, Kotoko Saito, Sheila Barnes, Nelly Mirichiouio, Elena Monti, Irma Enrile-Potenciano, and tenors Massimiliano Silvestri and Arthur Espiritu.

Based on National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal's 1887 great novel of the Philippines of the same name, "Noli Me Tangere, The Opera" broke box office records at the CCP with three sold-out performances last March, which prompted this mid-year rerun.

Co-directed by Jerry Sibal and Jose Jeffrey Camanag, the opera tells the timeless story about love, betrayal, and hope set against a repulsive backdrop of tyranny, torture, and murder. It also paints a clear picture of the so-called "social cancer" that illustrates the rotten system of governance, the illicit way of the church, and the unfavorable trade of the privileged class.

BroadwayWorld.com (BWW) is offering limited 50 orchestra center seats at 25% off to the show! Send SMS text to Oliver at (63) 917 302 7073.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





Related Articles View More Opera Stories