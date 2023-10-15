VIDEO: Eleni Calenos Shares Her Passion for Art in Opera Orlando's Production of TOSCA

Performances will be held on October 27 & 29, 2023.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

Watch Greek soprano Eleni Calenos, better known as Tosca in the Opera Orlando production of the same name discuss her passion for art in the video below!

Opera Orlando will present Puccini’s tragically grand Tosca to kick off its 2023-24 All for Art MainStage series. As war and rebellion ravage the city of Rome, the celebrated and passionate opera diva Floria Tosca finds herself caught in a web of religious and political intrigue, betrayal, and jealousy as she tries to save her lover the painter and firebrand Mario Cavadorossi, while being coveted by the villainous and corrupt Baron Scarpia, who holds all the power. It is an utterly untenable situation that proves dire for all involved, but Tosca isn’t one to back down from a fight.

This taut melodrama unfolds on stage at Steinmetz Hall in a brand new and sumptuous production led by stage director Josh Shaw, making his return to Opera Orlando, and conductor Eiki Isomura who is making his Company debut, with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in the pit. They are joined by an international cast that includes Greek-soprano Eleni Calenos as the luminous and fiery Tosca with acclaimed tenor Nathan Granner as the fearless and dashing Cavaradossi. They are both making their Company debuts, while baritone Daniel Scofield, last seen as Sheriff Jack Rance in Opera Orlando’s site-specific production of The Girl of the Golden West, returns to Orlando as the treacherous and forceful Scarpia. The cast also includes 2023-24 studio artists, members of the Opera Orlando chorus, and the Opera Orlando Youth Company.







