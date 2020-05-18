The Metropolitan Opera to Stream TOSCA, SALOME, and More!

The Met has announced the Weeks 10 and 11 schedules for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performance are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

"We'd like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Every night, we'll be offering a different complete operatic gem, including performances from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years, as well as classic telecasts from the last four decades."

Here is the schedule for the upcoming streams:

Monday, May 25

Berlioz's La Damnation de Faust

Conducted by James Levine; starring Susan Graham, Marcello Giordani, and John Relyea. Transmitted live on November 22, 2008.

Tuesday, May 26

Verdi's Ernani

Conducted by Marco Armiliato; starring Angela Meade, Marcello Giordani, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Ferruccio Furlanetto. Transmitted live on February 25, 2012.

Wednesday, May 27

Puccini's Manon Lescaut

Conducted by James Levine; starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Pablo Elvira. Transmitted live on March 29, 1980.

Thursday, May 28

Berlioz's Les Troyens

Conducted by Fabio Luisi; starring Deborah Voigt, Susan Graham, Bryan Hymel, and Dwayne Croft. Transmitted live on January 5, 2013.

Friday, May 29

Bellini's La Sonnambula (Viewer's Choice)

Conducted by Evelino Pidò; starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez. Transmitted live on March 21, 2009.

Saturday, May 30

Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore

Conducted by Domingo Hindoyan; starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo. Transmitted live on February 10, 2018.

Sunday, May 31

R. Strauss's Salome

Conducted by Patrick Summers; starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser, and Juha Uusitalo. Transmitted live on October 11, 2008.

Monday, June 1

Bellini's I Puritani

Conducted by Patrick Summers; starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea. Transmitted live on January 6, 2007.

Tuesday, June 2

Berg's Lulu

Conducted by Lothar Koenigs; starring Marlis Petersen, Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter, and Franz Grundheber. Transmitted live on November 21, 2015.

Wednesday, June 3

Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice

Conducted by James Levine; starring Danielle De Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe. Transmitted live on January 24, 2009.

Thursday, June 4

Puccini's Tosca

Conducted by James Conlon; starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, Cornell MacNeil. Transmitted live on December 19, 1978.

Friday, June 5

Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel

Conducted by Thomas Adès; starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, John Tomlinson. Transmitted live on November 18, 2017.

Saturday, June 6

Verdi's Otello

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin; starring Sonya Yoncheva, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Željko Lučić. Transmitted live on October 17, 2015.

Sunday, June 7

Massenet's Thaïs

Conducted by Jesús López-Cobos; starring Renée Fleming, Michael Schade, and Thomas Hampson. Transmitted live on December 20, 2008.

